Actor Ray Stevenson’s Biography: The Truth Behind the Rumors of His Death and His Roles in RRR, Thor, and Punisher.

RRR Villain Ray Stevenson is Alive and Kicking

Ray Stevenson, the actor who plays the villain in the upcoming movie RRR, is very much alive and well. There were rumors circulating on social media that he had passed away, but those rumors have been debunked.

Actor Ray Stevenson Biography

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He grew up in England and attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He made his acting debut in the 1993 film “The Return of the Native.”

Stevenson is best known for his roles as Titus Pullo in the HBO series “Rome,” as Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World,” and as Frank Castle in the film “Punisher: War Zone.”

He has also appeared in numerous other films and television shows, including “King Arthur,” “The Book of Eli,” “Divergent,” “Black Sails,” and “The Walking Dead.”

RRR and Other Upcoming Projects

Stevenson is set to play the villain in the upcoming movie RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is a period action-drama set in the 1920s, and it stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles.

Aside from RRR, Stevenson has several other projects in the works. He will be starring in the film “Bridge of Clay,” based on the novel by Markus Zusak. He will also be appearing in the television series “Reacher,” based on the novels by Lee Child.

Ray Stevenson Dead Rumors

There were rumors circulating on social media that Ray Stevenson had passed away. However, these rumors are completely false. Stevenson is alive and well, and there is no truth to these rumors.

It is unclear where these rumors originated, but they seem to have spread quickly on social media. It is important to remember that not everything you read online is true, and it is always best to verify information before sharing it.

The Real Story: Ray Stevenson is Alive

The rumors of Ray Stevenson’s death are false. The actor is alive and well, and he is currently working on several projects, including the highly anticipated movie RRR.

Stevenson is a talented actor with a long list of credits to his name. He has entertained audiences around the world with his performances, and he is sure to continue doing so for many years to come.

If you are a fan of Ray Stevenson, you can rest easy knowing that he is alive and kicking. And if you hear any rumors to the contrary, you can now confidently say that they are not true.

