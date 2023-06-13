Actor Richard ‘Treat’ Williams victim in fatal motorcycle accident

“Treat Williams victim in fatal motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont” : Actor ‘Treat’ Williams dies in Vermont motorcycle crash

Vermont State Police are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that involved a well-known actor named Richard ‘Treat’ Williams. The incident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday on Route 30, north of Morse Hill Road. According to authorities, Williams collided with an SUV after the driver abruptly cut him off, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle. Unfortunately, Williams did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will return to the scene on Tuesday to gather more information. Williams was famous for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair,’ and his agent has confirmed the unfortunate news to multiple news outlets. This article and its image are Copyright 2023 WCAX, and all rights are reserved.

News Source : https://www.wcax.com

