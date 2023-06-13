Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 after motorcycle accident; known for roles in ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’

Actor Treat Williams Passes Away at 71 After Motorcycle Accident

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in popular TV shows “Hair” and “Everwood,” has passed away at the age of 71 following a tragic motorcycle accident. The beloved actor was an accomplished performer, having received critical acclaim for his work on stage, film, and television throughout his career.

Williams was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and was known to enjoy taking long rides on his beloved bikes. Unfortunately, he was involved in a fatal accident while riding his motorcycle, which led to his untimely death.

Fans of the actor have been left devastated by the news, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of his performances. Williams will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans alike.

