Actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident, suspect driver involved

Treat Williams : Actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident, confirmed by agent Barry McPherson

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in “Everwood,” “Prince of the City,” and “Hair,” has passed away at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident, according to his agent. Williams had been cutting the grass at his Vermont farm just hours before the crash. He was described as an “actor’s actor” and had a balanced career, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his breakthrough role in “Hair” and an Emmy nomination for “The Late Shift.” Williams played Mick O’Brien in the Hallmark Channel series “Chesapeake Shores” and had a recurring role as Lenny Ross in “Blue Bloods.” His death has shocked the entertainment industry.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

