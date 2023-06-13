Actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident, victim of car collision

Treat Williams motorcycle accident victim : Actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident, car suspected in Vermont

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of veteran actor Treat Williams, renowned for his appearances in the TV show “Everwood” and the 1979 film “Hair,” according to his longtime agent. Williams, aged 71, passed away on Monday night in Vermont after a car cut him off while he was making a turn. His illustrious career spanned decades with over 120 credits to his name, including movies such as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean,” and TV shows like “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Chicago Fire.” Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951, and his debut in the film industry dates back to the thriller “Deadly Hero” in 1975. His performance as George Berger in “Hair” earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. CNN Newsource holds the copyright, with Gray News contributing to the report.

Read Full story : Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident /

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

Actor Treat Williams Motorcycle Accident Actor Deaths Celebrity Motorcycle Accidents Treat Williams Career