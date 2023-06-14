“Actor Treat Williams’ Final Video Before Tragic Bike Accident” | “Trent Williams’ Last Video That Will Move You to Tears”

Actor Treat Williams’ last video before his untimely death in a bike accident left fans in tears.
The video, which has since gone viral, shows Williams enjoying a bike ride on a beautiful day. He can be heard saying how much he loves the feeling of the wind in his hair and the freedom of being on a bike.
Williams’ fans were devastated to learn of his passing and many have shared their condolences on social media.
Rest in peace, Treat Williams.
