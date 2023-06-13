Actor Treat Williams, Known for “Everwood” and “Hair”, Passes Away at 71 in Motorcycle Crash

“Everwood” and “Hair” Star Treat Williams Dies at 71 in Motorcycle Accident

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in popular TV series “Everwood” and movie musical “Hair,” tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. Williams was 71 years old at the time of his death.

The news of Williams’ death has shocked and saddened his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. He was known for his versatility as an actor and his dedication to his craft.

Williams had a successful career spanning several decades, with notable roles in films such as “Prince of the City,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” and “Mulholland Falls.” He also appeared in TV series such as “Chicago Fire,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Williams will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans. His contributions to the entertainment industry will always be remembered and celebrated.

