Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay from ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ passes away in a tragic road accident.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay Dies in Road Accident

Introduction

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, best known for her role in the hit TV show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, died in a tragic road accident on September 25th, 2021. The news of her sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Details of the Accident

Vaibhavi was travelling with her husband, Gaurav Singh, on a bike when they met with an accident in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, the accident took place near the Goregaon flyover in Mumbai. The couple was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, Vaibhavi succumbed to her injuries.

Vaibhavi’s Career

Vaibhavi started her acting career with the TV show ‘Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka’ in 2016. However, she rose to fame with her role in the popular sitcom ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, where she played the character of Sonya Sarabhai. She was also seen in shows like ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Naagin 3’. Vaibhavi was a talented actor and had a promising career ahead of her.

Tributes Pour in for Vaibhavi

The news of Vaibhavi’s death has left her fans, friends, and colleagues in shock. Many actors from the TV industry took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Vaibhavi in ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, wrote, “I am in shock. She was such a talented actor and a wonderful person. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Vaibhavi.”

Conclusion

Vaibhavi’s sudden demise is a huge loss to the entertainment industry. She was a talented actor who had a bright future ahead of her. Her death has once again highlighted the importance of road safety. We hope that her family and loved ones find the strength to cope with this difficult time. Rest in peace, Vaibhavi.

