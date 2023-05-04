“Actress Asia Abdelmajid” : Cross-fire in Khartoum claims life of actress Asia Abdelmajid amidst Sudan crisis.

The Tragic Death of an Actress Amidst Sudan’s Ongoing Clashes

It is not clear who fired the shot that killed her in the clashes in the northern suburb of Bahri. But paramilitary fighters of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are ensconced in their bases in residential areas across the city, continue to battle the army, which tends to attack from the air.

The Ongoing Clashes in Sudan

Sudan has been in turmoil since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, took control of the country and promised to hand over power to a civilian government. However, negotiations stalled, and protests erupted across the country, demanding a civilian-led government.

The situation escalated in June 2019 when security forces opened fire on protesters, killing dozens of people. Since then, clashes have continued between the military and civilian groups, with both sides accusing the other of violence and unrest.

The Death of the Actress

The death of the actress, whose identity has not been revealed, is a tragic reminder of the ongoing violence in Sudan. It is not clear who fired the shot that killed her, but it is likely that she was caught in the crossfire between the military and civilian groups.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group aligned with the military, have been accused of using excessive force against civilians, including killing and torturing protesters. The RSF is also known for its involvement in the Darfur conflict, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

While the military tends to attack from the air, the RSF is ensconced in their bases in residential areas across the city, which puts civilians at risk of being caught in the crossfire.

The Need for Peace and Stability

The death of the actress highlights the urgent need for peace and stability in Sudan. The ongoing clashes have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people and have left the country in a state of uncertainty and unrest.

The international community has called for an end to the violence and for negotiations to resume between the military and civilian groups. The African Union and the United Nations have both condemned the violence and urged all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution.

Sudan’s future depends on a peaceful and inclusive political process that addresses the needs and aspirations of all Sudanese people. The death of the actress is a tragic reminder of the human cost of the ongoing violence, and it is up to the military and civilian groups to put an end to the conflict and work towards a brighter future for Sudan.

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Sudan crisis: Actress Asia Abdelmajid killed in Khartoum cross-fire/