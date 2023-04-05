Actress Judy Farrell, known for ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 84.

At the age of 84, Judy Farrell, the renowned actress who portrayed Nurse Able on “M*A*S*H” and Charlotte Miller on “Fame,” has passed away.

Actress Judy Farrell, best known for her role as Nurse Able on “MAS*H” and Charlotte Miller on “Fame,” passed away at the age of 84. According to reports, Farrell died on April 3, 2023, but the news of her death was announced by her family and representatives on April 4.

Born on March 1, 1939, in Quanah, Texas, Judy Farrell started her career as an actress in the early 1960s, appearing in small roles on TV and in films. She played Nurse Able on “MAS*H” from 1972 to 1983, appearing in 47 episodes, and later joined the cast of “Fame” as Charlotte Miller in 1984. Farrell also made guest appearances on popular TV shows such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “All in the Family,” and “Cheers.”

Farrell’s talent as an actress was widely recognized by her peers, and she received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on “MAS*H” in 1979.

After her retirement from acting in the late 1990s, Farrell lived a quiet life in California with her husband, actor and writer Stuart Margolin, who she married in 1963. The couple has no children.

Following the announcement of Farrell’s death, many of her co-stars and fellow actors took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her talent and legacy. Loretta Swit, who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on “MAS*H,” wrote on Twitter, “Our sweet Judy, Nurse Able, has flown away. I loved Judy Farrell. A great lady and a wonderful actress.”

Farrell’s death marks another loss for the entertainment industry, which has already suffered from many deaths of talented actors and actresses in recent years. However, her legacy will live on, as she left an indelible mark on many of the TV shows and movies she appeared in, and she will be remembered as a talented and beloved actress.

Source : @EW

Judy Farrell, the actress known for playing Nurse Able on ‘M*A*S*H’ and Charlotte Miller on ‘Fame,’ has died at 84. https://t.co/8yACnhcFZ2 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 4, 2023

