Actress Park Soo-ryun Dies After Falling Down Stairs

Snowdrop Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away After Falling Down Stairs

The entertainment industry is in mourning as actress Park Soo Ryun, who starred in the hit drama “Snowdrop,” has passed away. The 26-year-old actress reportedly fell down the stairs at her home and suffered serious injuries.

Despite efforts to save her, Park Soo Ryun tragically passed away at the hospital. Her agency has released a statement expressing their deep sorrow and requesting privacy for her family during this difficult time.

Park Soo Ryun was a rising star in the industry, with her role in “Snowdrop” garnering critical acclaim. Her sudden and untimely death has shocked fans and colleagues alike, who are mourning the loss of such a talented young actress.

