“Actress Singer Income”: How the Actress-Singer Earns Income

Hailee Steinfeld: A Multi-Talented Star

Hailee Steinfeld is a California native who has gained immense popularity for her acting and singing skills. With a massive fan base of 20.5 million followers on Instagram, Hailee has become a household name in the entertainment industry. Her talent has landed her roles in blockbuster films, and she has made a significant income from her work. In this article, we will discuss Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth is estimated to be $12 million in 2023.

How Does Hailee Steinfeld Make Money?

Hailee Steinfeld earns a significant portion of her income from her acting and singing career. She began acting as a child, landing commercials and small appearances on TV shows. Her breakthrough role came in the Western series True Grit, where she won a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Young Performer in 2011. Hailee also made history by becoming the youngest person to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

Hailee’s acting career continued to flourish, and she joined the cast of Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, where she showcased her stunning vocals. She later reprised her role for the franchise’s third film. Hailee’s performance in the film The Edge of Seventeen earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2018. She also landed a voice acting role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the same year.

Hailee Steinfeld’s music career began after she signed with Republic Records in May 2015. She released her debut single “Love Myself” later that year, which became a hit on the radio. The pop song was empowering for women and girls of all ages. Hailee has since released several hits like “Starving” and “Let Me Go” and collaborated with notable artists like Anderson Paak, Joe Jonas, and Benny Blanco. She released her EP, Half Written Story, in May 2020.

What Other Ways Does Hailee Steinfeld Make Money?

Aside from her entertainment career, Hailee Steinfeld has also made money through brand partnerships. She was the face of the high fashion brand Miu Miu and is currently a partner for Core Water.

Conclusion

Hailee Steinfeld is a multi-talented star who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $12 million, Hailee has earned a considerable income from her acting and singing career. She has also made money through brand partnerships, and her popularity continues to grow. Hailee Steinfeld’s talent and hard work have brought her success, and we can expect to see more of her in the future.

News Source : Life & Style

Source Link :How the Actress, Singer Makes Money/