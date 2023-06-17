Actress Supriya Khukla, Known for Kumkum Bhagya, Passes Away: Death News of Supriya Khukla







Actress Supriya Khukla Passes Away

Kumkum Bhagya Actress Supriya Khukla Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report the death of actress Supriya Khukla, known for her role in the popular Indian television series, “Kumkum Bhagya”.

Khukla passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age]. Her cause of death has not been disclosed to the public.

Khukla was a talented actress who had a successful career in both television and film. She will be deeply missed by her fans and colleagues in the industry.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Khukla’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.





Supriya Khukla’s career highlights Supriya Khukla’s contribution to the Indian television industry Supriya Khukla’s memorable performances Supriya Khukla’s impact on fans Supriya Khukla’s legacy in the entertainment industry