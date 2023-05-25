Acworth police identify suspect and victim in deadly home invasion

Aiden Kane Shaw – victim : Two Suspects Identified in Deadly Acworth Home Invasion, Victim Aiden Kane Shaw

Acworth police have named two suspects in a home invasion that resulted in a fatality in Walden Park Apartment Homes. Aiden Kane Shaw, 19, was found dead from gunshot wounds. Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and burglary. He is being held without bond. David Bernard Travis, 18, is still at large and wanted on similar charges. In other news, new DNA evidence may help solve the murders of a husband and wife. This article is ©2022 Cox Media Group.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

