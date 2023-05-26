“Ad-free Instagram feed”: An Ad-Free Instagram Feed in 2023: Tips to Eliminate Ads

Introduction

Instagram is a social media platform that has gained immense popularity in recent years. It provides a platform for users to share pictures, videos, and connect with friends and family. However, the platform has also become a source of frustration for many users due to the constant bombardment of ads. Instagram ads can appear in your stories and feed, disrupting your browsing experience. Fortunately, there are effective methods to remove Instagram ads and regain control of your browsing experience.

Removing Instagram Ads in Stories

Instagram ads in stories are typically displayed between stories from people you follow. These ads can be annoying and disrupt your viewing experience. Fortunately, there are several methods you can use to remove Instagram ads in stories.

Tap and Hold

One of the simplest ways to remove Instagram ads in stories is to tap and hold on the ad. When you do this, you will be provided with an option to hide the ad. Tap on the hide option, and the ad will be removed from your stories. However, this method is not foolproof, as ads from the same advertiser may still appear in the future.

Report the Ad

If you find an Instagram ad in stories offensive or inappropriate, you can report it to Instagram. To do this, tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the ad and select “Report Ad.” Follow the prompts to report the ad, and Instagram will review it. If the ad is found to violate Instagram’s policies, it will be removed.

Use an Ad-Blocking App

Another effective way to remove Instagram ads in stories is to use an ad-blocking app. These apps are designed to block ads from appearing on your device. There are several ad-blocking apps available for both Android and iOS devices. Some popular ad-blocking apps include AdBlock, AdGuard, and uBlock Origin.

Removing Instagram Ads in Feed

Instagram ads in feed are displayed between the posts of people you follow. They can be annoying and disrupt your browsing experience. Fortunately, there are several methods you can use to remove Instagram ads in feed.

Tap and Hold

Similar to removing Instagram ads in stories, you can tap and hold on an ad in your feed. When you do this, you will be provided with an option to hide the ad. Tap on the hide option, and the ad will be removed from your feed. However, ads from the same advertiser may still appear in the future.

Report the Ad

If you find an Instagram ad in feed offensive or inappropriate, you can report it to Instagram. To do this, tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the ad and select “Report Ad.” Follow the prompts to report the ad, and Instagram will review it. If the ad is found to violate Instagram’s policies, it will be removed.

Use an Ad-Blocking App

As with removing Instagram ads in stories, you can also use an ad-blocking app to remove ads in your feed. These apps are designed to block ads from appearing on your device. Some popular ad-blocking apps include AdBlock, AdGuard, and uBlock Origin.

Conclusion

Instagram ads can be annoying and disrupt your browsing experience. Fortunately, there are several effective methods to remove Instagram ads in stories and feed. These methods include tapping and holding on the ad, reporting the ad, and using an ad-blocking app. By using these methods, you can regain control of your browsing experience and enjoy Instagram without the constant bombardment of ads.

News Source : Cybernews

Source Link :How to get rid of ads on Instagram in 2023: ad-free feed/