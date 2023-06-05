“Adaeze Onuigbo net worth”: Biography and Net Worth of Adaeze Onuigbo

Adaeze Onuigbo Biography and Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Adaeze Onuigbo was born on January 4, 1993, in Enugu State, Nigeria. She is the second child of her parents and has three siblings. Adaeze grew up in a Christian family and attended primary and secondary schools in Enugu before proceeding to study Mass Communication at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.

Career

Adaeze Onuigbo started her career as a model while in school. She participated in various modeling competitions and won several awards. After graduation, she worked as a presenter for a radio station in Enugu before moving to Lagos to pursue her modeling career full-time.

In Lagos, Adaeze quickly rose to fame as a model and worked with several top brands such as MTN, Airtel, and Coca-Cola. She was also featured in various magazines and walked the runway for top designers.

Adaeze Onuigbo then ventured into acting and made her debut in the popular TV series “Tinsel.” She has since acted in several movies and TV series, including “The Johnsons,” “Tales of Eve,” and “Hustle.”

Personal Life

Adaeze Onuigbo is married to Victor Nwaogu, a businessman. They got married in a traditional ceremony in 2016 and have a daughter together.

Net Worth

Adaeze Onuigbo’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She earns her income from her modeling and acting career, as well as brand endorsements.

Awards and Achievements

Adaeze Onuigbo has won several awards for her modeling and acting career. In 2012, she won the Miss Global Nigeria beauty pageant and was also named the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Tourism in the same year. In 2013, she won the Model of the Year award at the Nigeria Models Achievers Awards.

Philanthropy

Adaeze Onuigbo is also known for her philanthropic work. She is a supporter of several charity organizations, including the Save the Children Foundation and the Cancer Society of Nigeria. She is also an advocate for women’s rights and has spoken out against gender-based violence.

Conclusion

Adaeze Onuigbo is a talented Nigerian model and actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her dedication and hard work have earned her several awards and recognition, and she continues to inspire young people in Nigeria and beyond. With her net worth growing steadily, Adaeze Onuigbo is definitely one to watch in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

