“Adah Sharma biography”: A Sneak Peek into Adah Sharma’s Lifestyle in 2023: Age, Biography, Family, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Cars, House, Movies, and the Story of her Time in Kerala.

Adah Sharma Lifestyle 2023

Adah Sharma is a popular Indian film actress who has established herself as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the industry. Born on May 11, 1992, Adah Sharma is currently 31 years old and has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her stunning performances and charismatic personality. She has worked in numerous films across different languages and has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Biography

Adah Sharma was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, to a Tamil Brahmin family. She completed her schooling from Auxilium Convent High School and later pursued a degree in Psychology from Mumbai University. Adah started her career as a model and made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Heart Attack’ in 2014. Since then, she has worked in several films, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil movies. Adah has won several awards and nominations for her performances in various films.

Family

Adah Sharma comes from a traditional Tamil Brahmin family. Her father, S.L. Sharma, is a captain in the merchant navy, and her mother, Sheila Sharma, is a classical dancer. Adah has a younger sister, named Divya Sharma, who is also an actress and a model. Adah is very close to her family and often shares pictures of them on social media.

Boyfriend

Adah Sharma is currently single and not dating anyone. She has always been very private about her personal life and prefers to keep it away from the public eye.

Net Worth

According to various sources, Adah Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. She earns most of her income from her acting career and brand endorsements.

Cars

Adah Sharma is a car enthusiast and owns a few luxury cars. She has a BMW X5, which she often shares pictures of on her social media handles. Adah also owns a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a Maruti Suzuki Swift.

House

Adah Sharma lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in a luxurious apartment. She often shares glimpses of her apartment on her social media handles. Adah’s house is beautifully decorated and has a modern and chic vibe to it.

Movies

Adah Sharma has worked in several movies across different languages. Some of her popular Hindi movies include ‘1920’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Commando 2’, and ‘Bypass Road’. She has also worked in Telugu movies like ‘Heart Attack’, ‘Kshanam’, and ‘Soulmate’. Adah has won several awards and nominations for her performances in these movies.

Kerala Story

Adah Sharma recently visited Kerala, also known as ‘God’s Own Country’, and shared her experience on social media. She described Kerala as a beautiful place with lush green landscapes, tranquil backwaters, and pristine beaches. Adah indulged in some local food, including the famous Kerala-style fish curry and appam. She also visited several tourist attractions, including the backwaters in Alleppey and the tea plantations in Munnar. Adah was mesmerized by the beauty of Kerala and promised to visit again soon.

