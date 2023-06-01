Adah Sharma Net Worth: The Future of Adah Sharma’s Lifestyle: A Glimpse into 2023 with Details on Her House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Movies, Income, Biography, and Early Life.







Adah Sharma Lifestyle 2023, House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Movies, Income, Biography & Early Life

<h1>Adah Sharma Lifestyle 2023, House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Movies, Income, Biography & Early Life</h1> <h2>Early Life</h2> Adah Sharma is an Indian actress who was born on May 11, 1992, in Mumbai, India. She completed her schooling from Auxilium Convent High School in Pali Hill, Mumbai and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Mumbai University. Adah was always interested in acting and dancing and started training in Kathak at the age of three. She also trained in salsa and belly dance and has won several dance competitions. <h2>Career</h2> Adah Sharma made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie '1920' in 2008. She then went on to act in several Telugu and Tamil movies. Adah has also appeared in a few Bollywood movies such as 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and 'Commando 2'. She is known for her versatile acting skills and has won several awards for her performances. <h2>Movies</h2> Adah Sharma has acted in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. Some of her popular movies include: <ul> <li>1920 (2008)</li> <li>Heart Attack (2014)</li> <li>S/O Satyamurthy (2015)</li> <li>Kshanam (2016)</li> <li>Commando 2 (2017)</li> </ul> <h2>Net Worth</h2> Adah Sharma's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. She earns a significant amount of money from her acting career as well as brand endorsements. <h2>House</h2> Adah Sharma currently lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The apartment is located in one of the posh areas of the city and is decorated with modern amenities. <h2>Cars</h2> Adah Sharma is a car enthusiast and owns a few luxury cars. She owns a BMW 5 Series and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. <h2>Family</h2> Adah Sharma comes from a non-filmy background. Her father is a captain in the merchant navy and her mother is a classical dancer. She has a younger brother named Kunal Sharma. <h2>Income</h2> Adah Sharma's primary source of income is her acting career. She also earns money from brand endorsements and appearances in events. Her estimated annual income is around $500,000. <h2>Biography</h2> Adah Sharma is a talented actress who has made a mark in the Indian film industry. She is known for her versatile acting skills and has won several awards for her performances. Adah is also a trained dancer and has won several dance competitions. She is a fitness enthusiast and practices yoga to stay in shape. Adah is also involved in several social causes and supports various charities.





Source Link :Adah Sharma Lifestyle 2023, House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Movies, Income, Biography & Early Life/

Adah Sharma lifestyle 2023 Adah Sharma house and cars Adah Sharma family and net worth Adah Sharma movies and income Adah Sharma biography and early life