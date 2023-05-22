Adalberto Santiago (victim) : Security guard Adalberto Santiago killed in Dallas parking garage shooting

Security Guard Adalberto Santiago Shot and Killed in Dallas Parking Garage by Suspect Breaking into Vehicles

A security guard was fatally shot in a parking garage in Dallas after he confronted a man who was allegedly breaking into several cars. Adalberto Santiago, 34, was trying to stop the suspect when the incident occurred. Security footage shows a gold sedan pulling out of a parking space on the top level of the garage with Santiago hanging out of the driver’s door. The sedan then crashes and Santiago can be seen running behind the car and collapsing, before the car speeds away. Police found the sedan abandoned over 12 miles away in a closed business parking lot. Santiago was taken to the hospital but later died from his gunshot wound. Police are investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. Residents in the area have expressed concerns about rising vehicle break-ins.

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

