Adam Conrad Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Adam Conrad has Died .

Adam Conrad has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Adam Conrad (infinity on IRC) was a constant and (almost) infinite source of help in getting Kubuntu releases 'out-the-door'. We will miss him, his help, his wit (sometimes sharp 😉), and his presence in the @ubuntu community. Condolences to his family, and all who knew him. https://t.co/KNa4cblcF6 — Kubuntu (@kubuntu) January 27, 2021

Kubuntu @kubuntu Adam Conrad (infinity on IRC) was a constant and (almost) infinite source of help in getting Kubuntu releases ‘out-the-door’. We will miss him, his help, his wit (sometimes sharp ), and his presence in the @ubuntu community. Condolences to his family, and all who knew him. Quote Tweet