Adam Conrad Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Adam Conrad has Died .
Adam Conrad has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Adam Conrad (infinity on IRC) was a constant and (almost) infinite source of help in getting Kubuntu releases 'out-the-door'. We will miss him, his help, his wit (sometimes sharp 😉), and his presence in the @ubuntu community. Condolences to his family, and all who knew him. https://t.co/KNa4cblcF6
— Kubuntu (@kubuntu) January 27, 2021
Kubuntu @kubuntu Adam Conrad (infinity on IRC) was a constant and (almost) infinite source of help in getting Kubuntu releases ‘out-the-door’. We will miss him, his help, his wit (sometimes sharp ), and his presence in the @ubuntu community. Condolences to his family, and all who knew him. Quote Tweet
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.