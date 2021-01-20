Adam Gibson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Gibson has Died.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Gibson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
LAPD Headquarters 4h · Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Gibson & partner K-9 Riley went out on patrol to protect their community—tragically it would be their last shift—both shot & killed in the line of duty by a suspect on parole. Deputy Gibson leaves behind a wife & infant child. Rest In Peace Adam & Riley.
Source: (20+) adam gibson – Search Results | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
