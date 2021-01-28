Adam Holtkamp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Adam Holtkamp, Died Wednesday January 27th, As A Result Of A Farming Accident In Decatur County (Greensburg) has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Adam Holtkamp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

So sad. Prayers for the Adam Holtkamp family 🙏 Posted by Patti Keith Abbott on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Brenda Pastor Davis 3h · Prayer Warriors: Prayers For The Family Of Adam Holtkamp, Died Wednesday January 27th, As A Result Of A Farming Accident In Decatur County (Greensburg), Indiana

Source: (20+) Facebook

