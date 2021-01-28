Adam Holtkamp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Adam Holtkamp, Died Wednesday January 27th, As A Result Of A Farming Accident In Decatur County (Greensburg) has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Adam Holtkamp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
So sad. Prayers for the Adam Holtkamp family 🙏
Posted by Patti Keith Abbott on Thursday, January 28, 2021
Brenda Pastor Davis 3h · Prayer Warriors: Prayers For The Family Of Adam Holtkamp, Died Wednesday January 27th, As A Result Of A Farming Accident In Decatur County (Greensburg), Indiana
Tributes
Jill Tunny
So devastating.
Betsy L. Baugh
Oh my….so very sad. My old neighborhood.
Louise Gutzwiller
So sad. Prayers for the family.
Deborah Reynolds Griffith
So sad prayers for his family
Teri Johnson Disch
So sad. Prayers for the family
Rhonda Martin
Prayers for his family..So sad!
April Walker Buck
Prayers for comfort for his family and friends.
