Adam Komar Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Adam Komar has Died .

Adam Komar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Andrei Komar 1d · It is with great sadness that I make this post – on Monday, 4 year old Adam Komar, while tobogganing, was struck and killed by a passing motorist. Adam was the son of my nephew Michael and his wife Margaret. Needless to say, we are all every much affected by this tragic event. The family asks for your prayers in helping them get through these very difficult days. (I also ask we pray for the family of the driver, as his life will never be the same either.) Adam will be buried beside my father and mother later this week. May his memory be eternal! If you wish to help Michael and Margaret financially, a Go-Fund-Me fund has been set up by a friend in their neighbourhood (thank you!) Details in the attached article

