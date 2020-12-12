Adam Morales Death -Dead – Obituary : LAPD Captain Elaine Morales 19 year old son, Adam Robert Morales was killed in a traffic collision.

Adam Morales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

LALEY – Latin American Law Enforcement Association @LALEY_LAPD Our sister in blue, LAPD Captain Elaine Morales, suffered an unimaginable tragedy, when on Dec 6, her 19 year old son, Adam Robert Morales was killed in a traffic collision. Our deepest condolences to Capt Morales and her family. Blue Ribbon Fund

