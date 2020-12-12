Adam Morales Death -Dead – Obituary : LAPD Captain Elaine Morales 19 year old son, Adam Robert Morales was killed in a traffic collision.
Adam Morales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Our sister in blue, LAPD Captain Elaine Morales, suffered an unimaginable tragedy, when on Dec 6, her 19 year old son, Adam Robert Morales was killed in a traffic collision. Our deepest condolences to Capt Morales and her family.
— LALEY – Latin American Law Enforcement Association (@LALEY_LAPD) December 11, 2020
