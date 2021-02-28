Adam Oakes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Adam Oakes has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @VCU: VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes. This is a tragic loss for Adam Oakes’s family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services at (804) 828-6200. Read More

Sara Ridley

This is totally outrageous. I will certainly instill in my children that they do not need to DIE to have fraternity “brothers” or sorority “sisters”. My husband and I provided them with siblings they didn’t have to risk their lives to get.

AE Munford

Being the mother of one child who is also a freshman, my heart absolutely breaks for this family. You send your child to school to fulfill dreams, not have them robbed of them.

Rita Sateren Seidnitzer

My heart aches for his family. Shame on you fraternity, shame on you VCU. It’s a shame that he was killed trying to fit in. My condolences to his family and friends.

Sharon Dalton

I hope every single one of them are charged with his death. “Incident”? In 2021 WE’RE supposed to better then this. An ONLY CHILD was ESSENTIALLY KILLED IN AN HAZING AKA BULLYING CRIME.

DELTA CHI is responsible and VCU allowed hazing to go on. In VIRGINIA ItS AGAINST THE LAW… This was not an incident.. he was KILLED.

#AdamOakes

Terri Wetherell Howell

It is sad that you just can’t be accepted for being YOU. Prayers to the family.

Lauri Heard

Wow this is so sad! Prayers for the family for the loss of their only sweet child!

Debbie Bidwell

Prayers to this young mans family for peace and comfort in the coming days.

Chelsey S. Britton

As a member of a sorority, this is so ridiculous! At no point did I ever feel my life was in danger and if I did, I would have walked away. I just don’t understand this.

Samantha McManus

They were previously suspended for something else but were able to get out of it early. They need to be disbanded. Disgusting.

Kathy Rozell

Do away with all the phraternity and sororities.. such a sad outcome for this young man.

Kerry Lynn

He was killed not incident smh hope they get punished to the full extent of the law!!! Outrageous

Travis Brown

We have to teach our kids to think for themselves. To be leaders and not followers. I pray I can teach my kids these qualities. So sad .

Bianca Renee

This is sad! Hazing & bullying needs to stop in these organizations period. It’s not the first time and it keeps getting ignored when is enough enough! If you have to be hazed or bullied to join and be apart of a fraternity or sorority then it doesn’t need to be an organization!

Rosaline Reichert

It’s insane that this keeps happening. You would think these organizations would learn and shape up. Otherwise they threaten their own existence.

Susan Pritchett Thomas

Why does it always involve alcohol?? Don’t they know alcohol can kill or seriously hurt someone??

Kandice Kruskie Rausch

So horrid parents can’t send their child to University without them being singled out and being picked on. The colleges and universities of our country have let us down completely.