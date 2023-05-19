Adam Wainwright family: Discover Adam Wainwright’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have with Jenny Curry?

Adam Wainwright: A Career of Greatness and Compassion

When 41-year old pitcher Adam Wainwright inked a one year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2023 season, many fans began to prepare to say goodbye to one of their franchise’s most recognizable faces. Since making his MLB debut in 2005, Wainwright has pitched all 2500 innings of his career with the Cards. He was pivotal in the team’s World Series wins in 2006 and 2011 and has become a beloved icon of the franchise.

Second only to Bob Gibson when it comes to wins as a Cardinal, Adam Wainwright’s unique pitching arsenal implicates a mixture of break and speed.

Off the Field Achievements

Off the field, Adam Wainwright is equally remarkable. He is the founder of Big League Impact, a fantasy football network that is designed to raise money for charities. Wainwright opened the network alongside former New York Mets star David Wright and Hunter Pence, formerly of the San Francisco Giants.

Additionally, Wainwright is also an aspiring actor and has appeared on an episode of Saturday Night Live and sang the National Anthem ahead of a Cards game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In the offseason, Wainwright resides in his home state of Georgia with his wife and five children. The Wainwrights have four natural-born daughters, and they adopted their son, Caleb, in 2019.

The Story of Caleb

Adam Wainwright’s son, Caleb, stole the show at the press conference after his father’s contract signing. The pair adopted Caleb as a newborn in the early part of 2019 and have since raised him as their very own. He and his wife Jenny are devout Christians and spoke about the prospect of adopting a child who did not have a home of their own before finally deciding to do so when they welcomed the cherubic sweetheart named Caleb into the family.

A Great Guy on and off the Field

In addition to all of his on-field accolades, Wainwright is recognized first and foremost as being one of the best guys in baseball. While other pitchers were shunning the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Wainwright dove headfirst into representing his country at the spectacle and later praised the tournament as some of the best fun he has ever had. A future Hall of Famer to be sure, Caleb is lucky to call Wainwright his dad.

Conclusion

Adam Wainwright’s career will go down as one of greatness both on and off the field. He is a true role model for athletes everywhere, not just for his athletic abilities but for his compassion and dedication to helping others. As he enters what will likely be the final year of his career, fans will be watching closely and cherishing every moment of their time with one of the most beloved players to ever wear a Cardinals uniform.

