“Adas Polo Recipe”: Adas Polo: A Delightful Persian Rice Recipe from International Cuisines

Persian Rice Recipe: Adas Polo
Adas Polo is a traditional Persian dish that is made with rice and lentils. It is a flavorful and nutritious meal that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of rice, lentils, and aromatic spices make this dish a delight for your taste buds.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups basmati rice
- 1 cup brown lentils
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp cardamom
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 1/2 cups water
Instructions:
- Wash the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in cold water for at least 30 minutes.
- Boil the lentils in salted water for about 20 minutes or until they are tender. Drain and set aside.
- In a large pot, sauté the chopped onion and garlic in olive oil until they are golden brown.
- Add the turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt to the pot and stir well.
- Add the rice to the pot and mix it with the spices until the rice is coated evenly.
- Add 2 1/2 cups of water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low and cover the pot with a lid. Cook the rice for about 20 minutes or until it is tender.
- When the rice is cooked, add the cooked lentils to the pot and mix well.
- Cover the pot with a clean dish towel and put the lid back on. Let the rice and lentils steam for about 10 minutes.
- Fluff the rice with a fork and serve.
Serving Suggestions:
Adas Polo can be served with a variety of side dishes such as yogurt, salad, or pickled vegetables. You can also serve it with grilled chicken or lamb for a complete meal.
Conclusion:
Adas Polo is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. The combination of rice, lentils, and aromatic spices make this dish a delightful addition to any meal. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with your Persian culinary skills!
