“Adas Polo Recipe”: Adas Polo: A Delightful Persian Rice Recipe from International Cuisines

Persian Rice Recipe: Adas Polo

Adas Polo is a traditional Persian dish that is made with rice and lentils. It is a flavorful and nutritious meal that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of rice, lentils, and aromatic spices make this dish a delight for your taste buds.

Ingredients:

2 cups basmati rice

1 cup brown lentils

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cardamom

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

2 1/2 cups water

Instructions:

Wash the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Boil the lentils in salted water for about 20 minutes or until they are tender. Drain and set aside. In a large pot, sauté the chopped onion and garlic in olive oil until they are golden brown. Add the turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt to the pot and stir well. Add the rice to the pot and mix it with the spices until the rice is coated evenly. Add 2 1/2 cups of water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low and cover the pot with a lid. Cook the rice for about 20 minutes or until it is tender. When the rice is cooked, add the cooked lentils to the pot and mix well. Cover the pot with a clean dish towel and put the lid back on. Let the rice and lentils steam for about 10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve.

Serving Suggestions:

Adas Polo can be served with a variety of side dishes such as yogurt, salad, or pickled vegetables. You can also serve it with grilled chicken or lamb for a complete meal.

Conclusion:

Adas Polo is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. The combination of rice, lentils, and aromatic spices make this dish a delightful addition to any meal. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with your Persian culinary skills!

