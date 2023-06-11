Additional suspect Donnisha Goodman sought in murder of Richmond woman Tyosha Mitchell

Donnisha Goodman, suspect in murder of Tyosha Mitchell. : Police search for Donnisha Goodman in connection with murder of Tyosha Mitchell

Authorities are searching for Donnisha Goodman, a suspect charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell in Yorktown, Virginia. Mitchell’s body was found on Old Williamsburg Road in May, and four people have already been arrested in connection to the case. The murder is believed to be gang-related, and three of the suspects arrested are reportedly members of the Norfolk-based Mad Stone Bloods gang. Goodman is considered armed and dangerous and known to frequent hotels in Portsmouth. Anyone with information is urged to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office or Crime Line.

Read Full story : 5th suspect wanted in case of Richmond woman found dead in Yorktown /

News Source : CBS 6 News Richmond WTVR

Richmond woman homicide case Yorktown murder suspect Police search for suspect in woman’s death Richmond-Yorktown criminal investigation Suspect wanted for murder in Virginia