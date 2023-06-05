Adelaide pub apologises for promotion based on bra size

“The Woolshed Adelaide promotion controversy” : Adelaide pub under fire for promotion offering free drinks based on bra size

The Woolshed, a pub located on Hindley St in Adelaide, received backlash for a recent promotion that offered free drinks based on bra size. The advertisement, which was posted on the pub’s Facebook page, promised one free drink for an A cup, two free drinks for a B cup, and three free drinks for a C cup. The pub faced criticism on social media for being misogynistic and outdated. As a result, management cancelled the event and issued an apology, promising to review all promotional activity to ensure inclusivity. The Woolshed is now working on different promotions that promote a fun, safe, and inclusive environment for all patrons.

Read Full story : Adelaide pub The Woolshed for apologises ‘misogynistic’ promotion offering free drinks based on bra size /

News Source : Sowaibah Hanifie

Gender-Inclusive Promotions Respectful Bar Culture Inclusive Bar Experience Promoting Equality and Respect Safer Spaces for All Genders