“Adelphoi mental health education”: Local News: Adelphoi Program Combines Education and Mental Health Treatment

AEI Partial Hospitalization Program Integrates Mental Health Treatment with Education

A program designed to integrate mental health treatment with education is assuring students whose needs fall in between the traditional inpatient and outpatient mental health programs that they will not be left behind. The Adelphoi Education Inc. (AEI) Partial Hospitalization Program, located in the former Latrobe Elementary School at 1501 Ligonier St., Latrobe, provides year-round mental health treatment along with education in a school setting.

Meeting the Needs of Students

The program, which came to fruition in 2000, was developed to fit the needs of students who require more structure than what outpatient mental health programs provide, but do not meet the guidelines for inpatient care.

“The partial program is a private academic school that is a non-traditional schooling,” said Meaghan Cutrell, LPC, program supervisor.

Admission is based on intake criteria established by both the referring school district and the partial program. Students who exhibit disruptive behavior, have emotional support needs, and truancy concerns are amongst those considered for the program.

“Clients from the partial program are required to have a script of medical necessity from a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist to attend the program,” Cutrell said.

A Team-Based Approach

The partial program utilizes a team-based approach to help students find healthy coping skills and develop effective, pro-social behavior. The team consists of a psychiatrist, program director, master’s level therapists, mental health specialists, a nurse, and academic and administrative support.

“The program provides intensive therapeutic treatment, psychiatric care, medication management, and a comprehensive educational program for youth who struggle to manage social, emotional, and behavioral challenges in an academic setting,” Cutrell said.

“Clients also have an individual therapist assigned to them for weekly sessions,” she continued. “The program provides three hours of academics and three hours of daily specialized group therapy.”

Success Stories

With students currently enrolled from Westmoreland, Indiana, and northern Cambria counties, the partial program has also served Somerset and Fayette counties in previous school years.

“We work with the supporting school districts on transportation and keep the districts informed on 20-day review meetings of the students’ progress with the ultimate goal to have the student return to their home school district,” Cutrell said.

Funding for the partial program is through managed care organizations under Carelon Health of Pennsylvania, formerly known as Beacon Health Options of Pennsylvania.

Positive transitions are a passion and provide momentum to continue during the difficult times of education in today’s society. “It’s no secret, the mental health needs of kids have taken a drastic hit over the past several years,” added Dr. Jennifer Zylka, clinical supervisor of Adelphoi Education Inc.

“The partial program offers hope when other programs have been unsuccessful or not available. Taking a holistic approach to care, students receive intensive levels of mental health [treatment] while also sustaining academic progress and living in their communities.”

While student success relies on the combined efforts of the team, students, and families, Zylka noted there have been many triumphs over the years.

“Having worked for so long with the program and in the area, my greatest joy is running into a student or parent in the community and hearing about their continued success,” she said.

“Often I see students at their worst moments in time, and that banner reminded me of the potential future each student can achieve.”

The AEI Partial Hospitalization Program is a valuable resource for students who require more intensive mental health treatment and academic support than traditional outpatient programs can provide. The team-based approach and comprehensive services offered by the program have helped many students overcome social, emotional, and behavioral challenges and achieve success in their academic and personal lives.

