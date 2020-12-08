Aden Yusuf Abokor Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Aden Yusuf Abokor has Died .
Dr. Aden Yusuf Abokor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Civil Society Organizations Mourn the Loss of Dr. Aden Yusuf Abokor https://t.co/ByaZ9NuMh3 via @Somaliland Standard
— Somalilandstandard (@somalilandinfo1) December 8, 2020
Somalilandstandard @somalilandinfo1 Civil Society Organizations Mourn the Loss of Dr. Aden Yusuf Abokor http://somalilandstandard.com/civil-society-orgnizations-mourn-the-loss-of-dr-aden-yusuf-abokor/… via @Somaliland Standard
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.