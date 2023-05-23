Adenomyosis diagnosis.: BBC’s Naga Munchetty discloses diagnosis of adenomyosis – What is it?

Adenomyosis: Understanding the Condition and its Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment Options

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty revealed that she lives in constant pain due to adenomyosis, a condition that affects the lining of the womb. Despite affecting as many as one in 10 people with uteruses of reproductive age, adenomyosis is still relatively unknown and can be difficult to diagnose. In this article, we delve into what adenomyosis is, its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.

What is Adenomyosis?

Adenomyosis is a condition where the endometrium, the lining of the womb, grows into the muscular wall of the womb. The condition can affect the entire womb or just one part of it. While the cause of the condition is unknown, it is estimated that one in 10 women of reproductive age may have adenomyosis.

Symptoms of Adenomyosis

It is possible to have adenomyosis and not experience any symptoms. However, those who do may experience heavy and painful periods, chronic pelvic pain, pain during intercourse, and bloating. Some may also experience fatigue and mood changes.

Diagnosing Adenomyosis and Treatment Options

If you are experiencing the symptoms mentioned above, it is important to seek advice from your GP. A pelvic examination will likely be carried out to determine the cause of the symptoms. Further tests such as an ultrasound or MRI may be conducted by a specialist to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment options for adenomyosis depend on the severity of the condition and the individual’s symptoms. Anti-inflammatory medication and hormone therapy such as the contraceptive pill may be prescribed to help control heavy or painful periods. Hysterectomy, or the removal of the womb, may be considered in extreme cases.

Adenomyosis can also adversely affect an individual’s mental health due to the pain and difficulties of getting a diagnosis and effective treatment. Naga Munchetty, who was diagnosed with the condition eight months ago, shared that she takes daily heavy pain medication to manage the discomfort and avoids wearing light-coloured clothing for fear of blood leaking through.

In conclusion, adenomyosis is a condition that can cause debilitating symptoms and affect an individual’s mental health. Seeking medical advice and early diagnosis is crucial in managing the condition and reducing its impact on one’s quality of life.

News Source : Evening Standard

Source Link :What is adenomyosis, as BBC’s Naga Munchetty reveals diagnosis?/