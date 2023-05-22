“Adenomyosis diagnosis”: BBC’s Naga Munchetty discloses diagnosis of adenomyosis: What is it?

Adenomyosis: What It Is, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty recently spoke out about her struggle with adenomyosis, a condition that causes the lining of the womb to bury into the muscular wall of the uterus. In this article, we will delve deeper into what adenomyosis is, its symptoms, and available treatment options.

What is Adenomyosis?

Adenomyosis is a common but often underdiagnosed condition that affects the uterus. It happens when the tissue lining the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows into the muscular walls of the uterus. This can result in the uterus becoming enlarged, heavy, and tender.

The condition is similar to endometriosis, where the endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, but in adenomyosis, the tissue remains within the uterus. While the cause of adenomyosis is unknown, it is believed to be linked to hormonal imbalances.

Symptoms of Adenomyosis

Adenomyosis can be present without any symptoms, but in many cases, it can cause discomfort and pain. Common symptoms of the condition include:

Heavy and prolonged menstrual bleeding

Severe cramping and pain during periods

Pain during sex

Back pain

Bloating and abdominal tenderness

In severe cases, adenomyosis can lead to anemia, fatigue, and depression.

Diagnosing Adenomyosis and Treatment Options

Because adenomyosis is an underdiagnosed condition, it can often take years before a proper diagnosis is made. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is important to seek medical advice from your GP.

Your GP will likely perform a pelvic exam to check for any abnormalities in the uterus. They may also recommend an ultrasound or MRI to get a better look at your uterus.

Once a diagnosis is made, there are different treatment options available depending on the severity of your symptoms. These include:

Anti-inflammatory medication to help reduce pain and inflammation

Hormone therapy, such as the contraceptive pill, to help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce bleeding

Hysterectomy, or removal of the uterus, in severe cases

It is important to note that while adenomyosis is not life-threatening, it can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. The condition is also known to affect mental health, as the difficulties of getting an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment can be frustrating and distressing.

In conclusion, adenomyosis is a relatively common yet underdiagnosed condition that can cause discomfort and pain. If you think you may have adenomyosis, seek medical advice from your GP. Treatment options are available to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

