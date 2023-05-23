Adenomyosis diagnosis.: BBC’s Naga Munchetty shares her diagnosis of adenomyosis – what is it?

Adenomyosis: What it is and how it affects women

Adenomyosis is a condition that affects the uterus, causing the lining of the womb to grow into the muscular wall of the uterus. This condition affects as many as one in 10 women of reproductive age, but it is often underdiagnosed due to the lack of awareness and knowledge about the condition.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty recently spoke about her experience with adenomyosis, revealing that she lives in constant pain and has even had to excuse herself from the show to go to the bathroom. She also shared that she was diagnosed with the condition only eight months ago, highlighting the difficulty of getting a diagnosis.

Symptoms of adenomyosis can range from mild discomfort to severe pain, and can include heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, painful periods, pain during intercourse, and pelvic pain. However, some women may not experience any symptoms at all.

If you suspect that you may have adenomyosis, the first step is to seek advice from your GP. They will likely perform a pelvic examination to look for any abnormalities in the uterus and may refer you to a specialist for further tests, such as an ultrasound or MRI.

Treatment options for adenomyosis depend on the severity of the condition and the individual’s symptoms. Anti-inflammatory medication can be used to relieve mild pain, while hormone therapy such as the contraceptive pill can help control heavy or painful periods. In some cases, a hysterectomy may be necessary to remove the uterus.

It’s important to note that adenomyosis can also have an impact on mental health, as living with the condition can be difficult and frustrating due to the lack of effective treatment options and the stigma surrounding menstrual health.

Naga Munchetty’s experience sheds light on the importance of raising awareness about adenomyosis and advocating for better support and treatment options for those affected by the condition. It’s crucial that women feel comfortable discussing their menstrual health with their healthcare providers and that more research is done to improve our understanding of this condition.

Adenomyosis symptoms Adenomyosis treatment Adenomyosis causes Adenomyosis and fertility Adenomyosis surgery

News Source : Evening Standard

Source Link :What is adenomyosis, as BBC’s Naga Munchetty reveals diagnosis?/