ADHD Medication Side Effects in Children: Appetite: The Impact of ADHD Medication on Children: Changes in Appetite, Sleep, Tics, and Moodiness

SIDE EFFECTS: What side effects of ADHD medication might impact my child?

Stimulant medications used to treat ADHD can cause several side effects that may impact your child. These include:

Trouble sleeping

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Irritability

Dizziness

APPETITE: How can we solve the problem of appetite suppression associated with ADHD medication use?

One way to address the issue of appetite suppression is to offer high-calorie foods before your child takes their medication in the morning. If they don’t like traditional breakfast foods like bacon and eggs, try offering a leftover burger or pizza slice with a side of fruit. It’s important for children to consume enough calories and nutrition throughout the day.

SLEEP: How can we solve the problem of sleeplessness associated with ADHD medication use?

Trouble with sleep is a common side effect of ADHD medications, which are stimulants. To help your child wind down at bedtime, speak with their doctor about adjusting the dose, timing, or type of medication they are taking.

TICS: How can we solve the problem of tics associated with ADHD medications?

Tics can be a scary symptom to experience or witness, but they do not harm the brain. Physical tics such as repeated blinking or other movements may occur with stimulant medication use. Speak with your child’s doctor about adjusting medication or incorporating therapy to manage tics.

MOODINESS: How can we address emotional dysregulation when my child’s ADHD medication begins to wear off?

If your child experiences emotional problems when their medication begins to wear off, speak with their doctor about trying a different stimulant medication. Other stimulants may not cause the same emotional side effects. If all stimulants cause problems, alternative treatment options may be necessary.

FIRST-PERSON: “The Gremlin Who Comes Out at Night to Eat Oreos”

One parent shares their experience with their child’s ADHD medication and appetite suppression. The child vacillates between feeling hungry and not hungry quickly, but the parent has found that encouraging their child to eat before bed helps prevent middle-of-the-night snacking.

