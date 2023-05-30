“ADHD Self-Esteem”: Challenges, and Difficulty with Time Management and Organization

Growing up with undiagnosed ADHD can have a negative impact on women’s mental health, self-esteem, well-being, and relationships. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Attention Disorders, women with undiagnosed ADHD are more likely to experience impairments in social-emotional well-being, relationships, and life control.

The study is the first of its kind to examine how under-diagnosis impacts the mental, emotional, and physical health of women. Studies have consistently shown that females are underdiagnosed with ADHD in childhood. To better understand adult women’s experiences living with undiagnosed ADHD and receiving a late diagnosis, researchers conducted a systematic review of three databases that revealed the following themes.

Theme 1: Social-Emotional Well-Being Impairment

Undiagnosed ADHD can profoundly impact self-esteem and self-worth. Girls with undiagnosed ADHD often endure childhood misunderstanding, self-blame, and rejection. The researchers noted that many women in these studies felt “different” and alienated in childhood and expressed difficulties relating to their peers. Social difficulties persisted into adulthood for many of these women. In addition, women with undiagnosed ADHD may have experienced shame and frustration when comparing themselves to their peers.

Theme 2: Difficult Relationships

Undiagnosed ADHD may affect women’s ability to form and sustain close and meaningful relationships. Women with ADHD also reported worse relationships with teachers, peers, and siblings; more abusive homes; more drug and alcohol abuse by their parents; and they perceived relationships more negatively than did women without ADHD.

Theme 3: Lack of Control

Women with undiagnosed ADHD may feel little control over their lives (academically and in relationships with teachers, peers, parents, and siblings). These women viewed negative events as uncontrollable.

Theme 4: Self-Acceptance After Diagnosis

An ADHD diagnosis and subsequent treatment positively impacted the women’s self-esteem and enabled them to begin to view themselves less critically. With diagnosis and treatment for ADHD, the women could make more sense of their lives and fully accept themselves. Women also described a change in their behavior after receiving their ADHD, reflected in their relationships with their children, romantic partners, and themselves.

While this review provided summative insight into the experiences of women diagnosed with ADHD as adults, the researchers cautioned that it is impossible to draw definitive conclusions, and more studies are needed. “Missed or late diagnosis can be damaging for a woman’s self-esteem, mental health, and overall well-being, while accurate and timely diagnosis can profoundly change the lives of women and girls with ADHD, allowing them to stop blaming themselves and begin to lead more fulfilling and satisfying lives. Women and girls are too often suffering in silence, being left out of the ADHD narrative; it is imperative that these women are not forgotten.”

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for ADHD in women. The findings suggest that undiagnosed ADHD can have lasting negative consequences, while accurate and timely diagnosis can profoundly change the lives of women and girls with ADHD, allowing them to lead more fulfilling and satisfying lives. It is important for healthcare providers and educators to recognize the signs of ADHD in girls and women and provide appropriate support and treatment.

News Source : ADDitude

Source Link :ADHD Symptoms in Adult Women Include Poor Self-Esteem, Mental Health/