Adidas swimsuit controversy: Backlash against Adidas swimsuit ad for “erasing women”: Some suspect coordination.

1. #AdidasSwimsuitControversy

2. #BodyPositiveMatters

3. #RepresentationMatters

4. #GenderEqualityNow

5. #DontEraseWomen

Concerns Raised Over Companies Going “Woke” at Fast Pace

Kayleigh McEnany, co-host of “Outnumbered,” expressed concern over the speed at which companies are embracing “woke” culture. She cited a new Adidas ad featuring a male model showcasing a women’s swimsuit as an example.

Riley Gaines, Nancy Mace and Others Rip Adidas Over Women’s Bathing Suit Model

Kayleigh McEnany questioned the sudden surge of companies, including Bud Light and Adidas, going woke in college sports, elementary school classrooms and even government. She posed a question about whether there is a central non-profit organization coordinating this movement. McEnany urged reporters to investigate this trend, similar to the explosive report of various organizations being funded by one big entity for climate change activism.

Riley Gaines and Rep. Nancy Mace criticized Adidas for featuring a male model advertising a women’s swimsuit as part of the company’s pride collection. Adidas collaborated with South African designer Rich Mnisi for the “Let Love Be Your Legacy” collection and campaign, which aims to promote allyship and freedom of expression without bias in all spaces of sport and culture.

Mnisi said in an Adidas news release, “In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner-child and express to the world how LGBTQ+ allyship can create a legacy of love.” He added that the collection is meant to symbolize self-acceptance and LGBTQ+ advocacy, inspiring allies to speak up more for the queer people they love.

One of the models in the Adidas campaign drew attention on social media. Adidas stated that it partnered with Athlete Ally, with the goal of promoting inclusivity and supporting LGBTQI+ student athletes and their allies. Athlete Ally founder Hudson Taylor said their partnership has created more affirming athletic spaces and celebrated the community across sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.