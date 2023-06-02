“Adin Hill Stanley Cup”: Adin Hill: The Unexpected Goaltender in the Stanley Cup, What’s His Story?

The small trade for goalie Adin Hill has turned into a big deal for the Vegas Golden Knights as they head into the Stanley Cup Final. Hill, who was acquired by the Knights in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in August 2022, was brought in as insurance, but has become the team’s accidental starting goalie. Hill had played backup minutes through most of the first half of the season and barely played in March and April, but found himself as the team’s starting goalie after Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit went down with injuries.

Hill had a solid performance in the playoffs, with series wins over Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, and a sound defeat of Jake Oettinger in the conference final against the Dallas Stars. Now, the Knights find themselves in a position that no team of the past 30 years has known: trying to win the Cup with their fifth different starting goalie of the season.

The Knights have loaded up on former Cup champions, including Jonathan Quick, Phil Kessel, Alec Martinez, Alex Pietrangelo, and Chandler Stephenson. This championship experience has helped the team reach the finals for the second time in their six-year franchise history.

However, the real matchup to watch will be between Hill and Sergei Bobrovsky, the hot playoff goaltender for the Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky has been on fire with a 1.41 goals against average, a 16-4 won-loss record, and a .946 save percentage. The matchup between the $10 million Bobrovsky and the $2 million Hill will be a compelling one, and could ultimately determine the outcome of the series.

The trade for Hill was a small one that went unnoticed by many in August 2022, but now it has become the deal that is meaning everything in June 2023. The connection between Hill and the Knights’ director of goaltending, Shawn Burke, who knew Hill from his time in Portland playing for the Winter Hawks, is just one example of the hockey world’s interconnectedness.

The Knights’ journey to the Stanley Cup Final has been a rollercoaster ride, with injuries and unexpected twists and turns along the way. But the team has shown resilience and determination, and they will need all of that and more if they hope to lift the Cup for the first time in their franchise history.

Adin Hill NHL career Adin Hill Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill Stanley Cup playoffs Adin Hill journey to the NHL Adin Hill Arizona Coyotes

News Source : Steve Simmons

Source Link :Who is Adin Hill and how did he wind up playing goal for the Stanley Cup?/