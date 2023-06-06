Adipurush Trailer 2: Box Office Update: ZHZB, Kanguva, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Adipurush Trailer 2, and NBK 109 Discussed in Filmy Talks #468

Filmy Talks #468 – ZHZB Box Office

The film industry is a constantly changing landscape, with new movies coming out every week. This week, the talk of the town is the box office success of the film “Zindagi Haseen Zindagi Badi,” also known as ZHZB. The movie has been a hit with audiences and has already grossed over 100 crores at the box office. The film stars popular actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is a romantic drama that tells the story of three individuals who fall in love with each other at different times in their lives.

Kanguva

Another film that has been making waves is “Kanguva,” a Kannada language film. The movie is a thriller that tells the story of a woman who is kidnapped and held hostage by a group of criminals. The film has been praised for its gripping storyline and strong performances by its cast. The movie stars actors like Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna.

Satya Prem Ki Katha

“Satya Prem Ki Katha” is a Hindi language film that has been creating buzz for its unique storyline. The movie is a horror-comedy that tells the story of a man who falls in love with a ghost. The film stars actors like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie has been praised for its innovative concept and witty dialogue.

Adipurush Trailer 2

The second trailer for “Adipurush” has been released, and it has left fans excited for the film’s release. The movie is a Hindi language epic action-drama that tells the story of the Hindu god Rama and his battle against the demon king Ravana. The film stars actors like Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The trailer showcases stunning visuals and promises an epic battle between good and evil.

NBK 109

“Nandamuri Balakrishna 109,” also known as NBK 109, is an upcoming Telugu language film. The movie is a biopic that tells the story of the late actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was also Balakrishna’s father. The film stars actors like Balakrishna and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie has been highly anticipated by fans of NTR, and the trailer promises a touching tribute to the legendary actor.

Conclusion

Overall, the film industry is buzzing with excitement over these upcoming releases and box office successes. From the romantic drama of “Zindagi Haseen Zindagi Badi” to the epic battle of “Adipurush,” there is something for everyone to look forward to. Whether you are a fan of Hindi, Kannada, or Telugu language films, there is no shortage of exciting movies coming to theaters soon.

Bollywood movies Telugu cinema Film box office Mythological movies South Indian cinema

