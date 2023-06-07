“Adjustable Protractor Angle Finder” : “ET-TOOL041-20-RAW: Woodworker Edge Ruler with Adjustable Protractor Angle Finder for Accurate Carpentry Measurements”

18″ Woodworker Edge Ruler with Adjustable Protractor Angle Finder – Two Arm Carpentry Ruler for Precise Measurement and Layout [P/N: ET-TOOL041-20-RAW]



The HTTMT Precision Ruler is an excellent tool for anyone who wants unparalleled accuracy in their panel layout work. It features a head that can be adjusted between 0 and 70 degrees, and is firmly locked every 5 degrees (plus 22-1/2 and 67-1/2), providing you with an accurate reference angle and length, respectively. This tool is perfect for woodworking, metalworking, and any other kind of precision work that requires accurate measurements.

Even when you’re not working with angles, the HTTMT Precision Ruler is a layout tool that you’ll reach for on almost every project. The blade features an exclusive saw-tooth design with scribing notches that are found in our new Stainless Steel Precision Woodworking Squares. There is a notch every sixteenth-inch all along the blade, allowing you to drop your pencil in the notch and slide the head along the edge of your stock for a perfectly parallel line. This tool is perfect for anyone who wants to achieve precision in their work.

The HTTMT Precision Ruler comes in three sizes: 10 inches, 15 inches, or 20 inches. Both edges of the blade are laser engraved with an inch scale in 1/32-inch increments. The graduations are held to a tolerance of .004″ total accumulated error over the length of the blade. The thin, satin-finish stainless-steel blade is easy to read and minimizes parallax error. This tool is perfect for anyone who needs a precise and accurate ruler for their work.

One of the best things about the HTTMT Precision Ruler is its portability. This product is small in size and light in weight, making it very convenient to carry around. Whether you’re working in your workshop or on a job site, you can easily take this ruler with you wherever you go. It’s perfect for anyone who needs a precise and accurate ruler that they can take with them on the go.

