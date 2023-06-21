Admiral Samarasekera, Sri Lanka’s 12th Navy Commander, Passes Away

Sri Lanka’s 12th Navy Commander Admiral Samarasekera has Passed Away

The news has just come in that Sri Lanka’s 12th Navy Commander, Admiral Samarasekera, has passed away. This is a huge loss for the country and the Sri Lankan Navy. Admiral Samarasekera had served in the Sri Lankan Navy for over 35 years and was known for his dedication, commitment, and leadership skills. His passing is a great loss for the nation, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

