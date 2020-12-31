Adolfo Quiñones Death -Dead – Obituary : Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo has Died .

Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

80sThen80sNow is Sad to Announce the Passing of Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo.

Born May 11th 1955 in Chicago, IL., this Groundbreaking Actor, Dancer and Choreographer Appeared in Over 10 Movies and TV Shows including What’s Happening, (Cont’d) pic.twitter.com/wijCzEyPtl

— 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) December 30, 2020