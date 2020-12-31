Adolfo Quiñones Death -Dead – Obituary : Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo has Died .
Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
80sThen80sNow is Sad to Announce the Passing of Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo.
Born May 11th 1955 in Chicago, IL., this Groundbreaking Actor, Dancer and Choreographer Appeared in Over 10 Movies and TV Shows including What’s Happening, (Cont’d) pic.twitter.com/wijCzEyPtl
— 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) December 30, 2020
80sThen80sNow @80sThen80sNow 80sThen80sNow is Sad to Announce the Passing of Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones, Otherwise Known As Shabba-Doo. Born May 11th 1955 in Chicago, IL., this Groundbreaking Actor, Dancer and Choreographer Appeared in Over 10 Movies and TV Shows including What’s Happening, (Cont’d)
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.