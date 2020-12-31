Adolfo Quiñones Death -Dead – Obituary : Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin has Died .
Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin’” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” has died at the age of 65.https://t.co/29OuMIRynq
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 31, 2020
New York Daily News @NYDailyNews Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin’” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” has died at the age of 65.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.