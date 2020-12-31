Adolfo Quiñones Death -Dead – Obituary : Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin has Died .

Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

New York Daily News @NYDailyNews Adolfo Quiñones, the actor best known for his film role as Ozone Barco in “Breakin’” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” has died at the age of 65.

