Adoptive parents found guilty of second-degree murder of Orrin West, one of the missing toddler brothers

Orrin West, victim name : Adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West found guilty of second-degree murder, one child’s body still missing

Jacqueline Gabrielle West and Trezell Phillip West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, have been convicted of second-degree murder in the case of the missing toddlers. The boys were reported missing in December 2020, and their bodies were never found, but Kern County prosecutors believe they were murdered and hidden. The couple reported the children missing almost three months after they were killed. Although the parents were initially charged with two counts each of murder in the second degree and false reports of an emergency, they were found guilty of killing only Orrin and not Orson, as well as willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency. Sentencing is scheduled for July 13, 2023, and it remains to be seen whether the couple will be retried on the deadlocked charges. The case relied on circumstantial and physical evidence, as well as interviews with the couple’s other children. The defense team argued that the children were too young to be reliable witnesses and suggested other possibilities, but the prosecution claimed that the couple killed Orrin in September and then plotted to kill Orson.

Read Full story : Adoptive parents found guilty in murder of two missing toddlers /

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

“Adoptive parents murder case” “Missing toddlers homicide” “Child abuse investigation” “Legal implications for adoptive parents” “Child welfare and justice system”