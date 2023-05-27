Adorable Dance Performance: M’sians Cheer for Teachers’ Delightful Dance Performance in Video

World Teacher’s Day: Celebrating Teachers Around the World

World Teacher’s Day is celebrated differently around the world. However, every teacher, student, parent, or community member celebrates teachers by manifesting gratitude and appreciation. And for the year 2023, this is certainly one of those celebrations that caught the eye of netizens!

At Victoria Institution, a group of teachers danced their way into our DMs with their routine which was joined by a corresponding group of students. The combo broke TikTok and netizens were impressed by their performance. “They are all very supportive,” commented a user.

VI Teachers: Then and Now

Other former students began making comparisons between how it was like from their time and today. “VI teachers are so different these days,” shared another user.

Watch a video of it below:

Let’s hope that more videos like this will make its way onto social media for us to enjoy!

