Adrian Adger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Adrian Adger has Died .
Rev Adrian Adger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rev Adrian Adger. A man of strong Christian faith, full of joy, contagious smile which spread to everyone that he met. This loss felt not only by his family but the wider community and congregation of Seaforde and Clough. pic.twitter.com/HbaG5NdywL
— Cllr Alan Lewis (@ALewis_UUP) January 13, 2021
Cllr Alan Lewis @ALewis_UUP I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rev Adrian Adger. A man of strong Christian faith, full of joy, contagious smile which spread to everyone that he met. This loss felt not only by his family but the wider community and congregation of Seaforde and Clough.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.