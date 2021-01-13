Adrian Adger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Adrian Adger has Died .

Rev Adrian Adger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rev Adrian Adger. A man of strong Christian faith, full of joy, contagious smile which spread to everyone that he met. This loss felt not only by his family but the wider community and congregation of Seaforde and Clough. pic.twitter.com/HbaG5NdywL — Cllr Alan Lewis (@ALewis_UUP) January 13, 2021

Cllr Alan Lewis @ALewis_UUP I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rev Adrian Adger. A man of strong Christian faith, full of joy, contagious smile which spread to everyone that he met. This loss felt not only by his family but the wider community and congregation of Seaforde and Clough.