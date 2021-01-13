Adrian Adger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Adrian Adger has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Adrian Adger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Adrian Adger has Died .

Rev Adrian Adger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cllr Alan Lewis @ALewis_UUP I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rev Adrian Adger. A man of strong Christian faith, full of joy, contagious smile which spread to everyone that he met. This loss felt not only by his family but the wider community and congregation of Seaforde and Clough.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.