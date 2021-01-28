Adrián Campos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Adrián Campos, the owner of Campos Racing has Died .

Adrián Campos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NEWS | 🇪🇸 Adrián Campos has passed away. The owner of Campos Racing was only 60 years old. Campos currently races in single-seater series F2, F3 and from this season on in Spanish F4. pic.twitter.com/6HiAVuE0FH — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) January 28, 2021

