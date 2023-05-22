Adrian Lee McKinzie, victim : Shooting Suspect Targets Adrian Lee McKinzie Memorial Event

Shooting at Memorial for Adrian Lee McKinzie, 16, Killed in Moncrief Area

Adrian Lee McKinzie, a 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot on Wednesday in the Moncrief area. During a memorial event held for him by his family on Sunday, gunmen attacked and fired multiple bullets. A woman was injured in the incident and had to receive treatment at the hospital. McKinzie was known to be a rapper in Jacksonville, as he had recently released two videos under the name BG Ybezzy on his YouTube channel. Two other individuals were also injured in the initial shooting on Effee Street, and their identities have not yet been revealed. If anyone has any information regarding either of these incidents, they are urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Harold Goodridge

Adrian McKinzie SEO Keyword: Homicide victim Adrian McKinzie BG Ybezzy SEO Keyword: Rapper BG Ybezzy killed in shooting Adrian McKinzie Shooting SEO Keyword: Fatal shooting claims Adrian McKinzie’s life BG Ybezzy Death SEO Keyword: Fans mourn the tragic death of rapper BG Ybezzy Adrian McKinzie Murder SEO Keyword: Investigation launched into Adrian McKinzie’s murder