Adriana Murrieta Death -Dead : Influencer Found Dead in Mexico Inside Suitcase.

Mexican influencer Adriana Murrieta, 29, was found dead after her disappearance was reported last Sunday and after several days of exhaustive search.

According to media in her country, the young woman left Culiacán on November 1 to Jalisco, but when she arrived at the Guadalajara International Airport, her trace was lost until her body was found in a stormwater channel, according to a statement posted online on November 7. 2020.

It was reported that the investigation will continue to try to find the murderer, since from the beginning they have treated the case as a femicide.

Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez, Jalisco prosecutor, pointed out that the victim had been picked up by a private car and the hypothesis that remains is that she was suffocated.

“Everything seems to indicate that she does not take a taxi, but is received by a person aboard a private vehicle. Later, by messages exchanged between relatives and some friends who asked each other if they had knowledge of her, if something had been reported, a search begins among relatives and acquaintances that unfortunately ends with the discovery of the body, “the prosecutor explained. “The cause of death is asphyxia by direct strangulation”, declared with forcefulness Mariela Martínez Lomelí, director of Crimes of Violence against Women based on Gender and Human Trafficking of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office. Source