Adrianne Byrd Death -Dead-Obituaries : Romance author Adrianne Byrd has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Romance author Adrianne Byrd has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

Just heard the news that romance author Adrianne Byrd has passed away. We have shared many of Adrianne's novels here at WOCINR, and looked forward to what she had waiting for us next. Sending so much love to her family and friends. 🖤 — WOCInRomance (@WOCInRomance) October 31, 2020

Tributes

Damn I use to read Adrianne Byrd when she was with Harlequin. Her books were so good.😭😭RIP — Bella Noche’s (@iAmVictoriious_) October 31, 2020

Black romance writer + my Facebook friend, the great Adrianne Byrd has died. 2020 sucks. — Dr. Crystal A. deGregory (@HBCUstorian) October 30, 2020